A memorandum of understanding was signed last Monday between the Ministry for Education and the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government. The MoU specifically focuses on encouraging a stronger collaboration between the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College (MAVC) and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

Music students attending MAV College schools, including the Malta School of Music, Gozo VPA School and the Malta Visual and Performing Arts School, will benefit from having access to professional concerts, rehearsals and masterclasses organised by Malta’s national orchestra.

A working group will also be set up between the two entities to strengthen and develop the provision of music education on the Maltese islands in order to provide further opportunities for young musicians and so as to promote continuity from their early years of musical education to the professional world of music performance.

The MoU was signed by the respective permanent secretaries, Francis Fabri and Joyce Dimech, in the presence of ministers José Herrera and Justyne Caruana.