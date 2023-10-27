There are 141 pending trials by jury, including one that has been pending since 2007 and two since 2008, according to information tabled in parliament.

The pending trials involve a total of 167 defendants against whom a bill of indictment has been issued. In reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard said the list of pending trials was last updated on October 18.

Attard said there were 12 trials, involving 15 people, which have already been given an appointment date while there are another 21 trials, in which 27 people are accused of committing a crime, which have gone through the pre-trial stage and are waiting for a date.

The remaining 108 pending trials – involving 125 people in total – cannot be heard yet for a variety of reasons including pending constitutional proceedings or because the prosecution is awaiting the outcome of another case to be able to proceed. Others are at the pre-trial stage while others are awaiting a report from a psychiatric expert.

Before a trial, the defendant can file submissions on legal points, in legal jargon known as preliminary pleas and on which the presiding judge will decide prior to hearing the actual case.