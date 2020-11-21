Healthcare workers detected 141 new cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Saturday, while a further 159 virus patients recovered.

The higher number of recoveries registered meant that the number of active virus cases in the country declined marginally to 2,146 as of Saturday afternoon.

Authorities conducted 3,391 swab tests over the previous 24 hours, resulting in a positive rate of 4.16 per cent.

Earlier on Saturday, authorities announced the deaths of three COVID-19 patients aged 70, 80 and 82. Their deaths mean 111 virus patients have died so far. A further 6,565 patients have recovered.

Contact tracing teams are still investigating new virus cases announced on Saturday. Of the 121 virus cases announced on Friday:

21 were work colleagues of known cases

20 were family members of known cases

11 were in direct contact with know cases

No information was available about the remaining 69 cases announced that day.