The number of new COVID-19 cases reached 141 on Tuesday, keeping within the average of the past few weeks.

The health authorities also reported the death of a 92-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with the virus. She died at the Good Samaritan Long Term Care Facility. The number of casualties has now reached 270.

29,0002 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered by Tuesday, up from 27,759 on Monday. Vaccinations started at the end of December.

132 patients were declared recovered on Tuesday, leaving 2,665 active cases. 2,836 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.