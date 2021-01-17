141 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday.

The Health Ministry said 136 patients had recovered, leaving 2,753 active cases.

The ministry also reported 239 deaths from the virus, one higher than on Saturday, but no details were given.

The new cases are still being assessed.

Of Saturday's 175 cases, the ministry said 38 were traced back to family members who tested positive, 31 were contacts with work colleagues who also tested positive, 18 were other direct contacts and 29 stemmed from social gatherings.