New COVID-19 cases in Malta continue to be registered in three-digit figures with 142 new cases being recorded on Sunday.

Another 52 people have recovered from coronavirus. This has brought up the total number of active cases to 1,347. A total of 2,404 people were swabbed over the past 24 hours.

A record 204 cases were recorded on Saturday.

The number of active cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time on Thursday, when 112 new cases were registered. On Friday another 122 cases were detected.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday evening announced new restrictive measures aimed to contain the spread.

Masks are now mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs will be ordered to shut by 11pm. Those not wearing masks in all outdoor public places will be fined from October 24.

Sunday's cases are still being investigated.

From Saturday's cases:

* 46 were family members of infected people;

* Nine were directly linked to previously detected cases;

* 18 were traced to the workplace;

* Three were linked to the Paceville cluster; and

* Four were four social gatherings.

