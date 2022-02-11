Another 143 new COVID-19 cases were recorded overnight as three men died while positive with the virus, health authorities said on Friday.

The victims were aged 80, 85 and 92. They bring the COVID death toll up to 579.

Another 209 patients have recovered, taking the number of known active cases down to 1,872.

Seventy of the current COVID-19 patients are in hospital, including five who are receiving intensive care.

On Thursday, 118 new cases were recorded and there were 70 patients in hospital including four in intensive care.

EU data shows that Malta's COVID-19 case rate is now the lowest in Europe.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said in Times of Malta on Wednesday that almost half of all COVID-19 deaths among the over 60s this year came from the 5% of people in that age group who did not take a vaccine booster dose or were unvaccinated.

A total of 336,750 booster doses have been given so far.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that 23,085 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to children aged 5-11 so far, including 9,776 second doses.