A total of 1,496 Nationalist Party councillors are eligible to vote in Saturday’s extraordinary general council, the party’s electoral commission said.

PN leader Adrian Delia will face a vote of confidence at that council session, in the wake of landslide defeats at European and local elections.

Eligible councillors unable to make it to Saturday's session can cast their vote for or against Dr Delia on Wednesday until 8pm at the PN's Pieta' headquarters or sub-headquarters in Sannat.

The party's internal electoral commission, presided by former MP and MEP Francis Zammit Dimech, last week gave representatives of both the pro and anti-Delia camps access to the list of councillors eligible to vote.

The list was questioned by the councillors who first called for the confidence vote. They claimed the list was riddled with omissions and inaccuracies. The party hit back at the councillor's claims, saying they were drumming up tension needlessly and spreading unfounded allegations with their "conspiracy theories".