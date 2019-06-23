The Malta International Arts Festival (MIAF) starts on Friday and continues until July 14, presenting a diverse programme of events at various locations across the island as well as on a Turkish gulet out at sea. It is produced by Festivals Malta.

The festival kicks off with a joint concert by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and the Malta Youth Orchestra under the direction of conductor Darrell Ang. The programme includes music by Borodin, Lecuona, Psaila, Shostakovich and Vaughan Williams. It will be held at Pjazza Teatru Rjal, Valletta, at 9pm.

On Saturday there will be a vibrant programme of percussion ensemble, string quartets and circus arts at Ta’ Liesse, Barriera Wharf (near the old fishmarket), Valletta, at 8pm.

On Sunday, Ilħna Mediterranji (Mediterranean Voices) – a double-bill programme from two award-winning choreographers, Jacopo Godani and Jorge Crecis – will be performed by the national dance company ŻfinMalta. It will be held on the main stage at Boat Street, Il-Fossa, Valletta, at 9pm.

The Malta International Arts Festival will take place between Friday and July 14. Booking is open for this Friday and Sunday’s events; the Saturday event is free. For tickets and to view the festival’s full programme, visit www.festivals.mt/miaf.