Today’s readings: Isaiah 66, 10-14; Galatians 6, 14-18; Luke 10, 1-12, 17-20.

The keyword set in today’s Scripture readings for mission and commitment in the world is ‘peace’.

When we speak of our mission as Christians in today’s world, we cannot remain in the wish list territory. Our proclamation needs to translate as part and parcel of the social and political fabric of society and of daily living.

Introducing his disciples to the idea of mission, Jesus in today’s gospel insists that wherever they go, their first words should be “Peace to this house”. The two things that Jesus highlights in sending the disciples were to bring peace and share at table. This is what Pope Francis so often refers to as the culture of encounter. Bringing peace makes us capable to sit at table with the other, whatever their race, religion or sex.

This should give a radically different orientation to our understanding of mission today. Jesus is actually echoing an urgency in the political and social life of peoples that can be traced back to the prophets of the Old Testament; Isaiah in today’s first reading being a case in point.

In today’s gospel account, where Jesus is appointing 72 others and sending them to all towns and places, Luke is not just reporting something Jesus was teaching or proposing. Given the time of writing, he is describing what the primitive communities of Christians were mainly engaged in with their first proclamation.

Furthermore, the gospel proclamation is not entrusted merely to the Twelve, but to the entire Christian community, here represented in the broader circle of 72. As a first approach, evangelising is not in the first place about teaching doctrine, but it consists mainly in bringing to the heart of people the hope and the desire of peace.

First and foremost, evangelising is about establishing a common ground relationship of human authenticity with as broad a circle as it can be. This is the sense of the words of Pope Francis repeated recently in Morocco, and for which he was criticised by inner Church circles, when he said: “The paths of mission are not those of proselytism.”

We are called to reinvent our relationship with the world, which has been mostly understood in terms of proselytism, teaching the truths of doctrine and converting people. This new approach to mission presupposes not the conversion of others, but our own conversion. We need to renounce to our clericalism, to the rampant dominion of clergy over people, of men over women, and to use St Paul’s words today to the Galatians, of circumcised over non-circumcised.

But unfortunately, we still perceive the world and people from the eye of the keyhole, and so we still nourish a narrow understanding of the other and of our own mission. There is a saying in Zen thinking that applies perfectly here: “We must awaken and unveil the unbound awareness through which our eyes truly perceive. We must open the doors of our closed perceptions and look through a keyhole no more.”

All along throughout history, we always sought to Christianise society, making Christianity a religion of the masses and securing that possibly everyone is sacramentalised. But Jesus is under no illusion about the world we inhabit. What he said about his times applies to ours: “I am sending you out like lambs among wolves.” This, of course, does not mean that Christians or believers are lambs and all others wolves.

Lambs and wolves are the mixture of life, not the division of society. I can be a lamb today and a wolf tomorrow. That depends on the attitudes and circumstances that shape my character and behaviour. The mission Jesus entrusted to his Church was not to eliminate wolves and create a world of lambs. That would have been the biggest illusion ever. What we mostly need rather is the wisdom to distinguish between what makes one a lamb or a wolf.

When on their return the disciples were delighted that it really worked, Jesus warned them not to bank on success.

As disciples we need the wisdom of stability inside us, in our hearts, not the stability out there that we always dream of and struggle for. Inner stability is the noblest gift we can attain, which will never be taken from us and which makes of us catalysts of peace and people capable of sitting at table with the other.