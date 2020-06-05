€1.5 million from the National Development Social Fund are being allocated to Caritas for the charity to invest in a new property in Blata l-Bajda to continue assisting people in need.

Prime Minister Robert Abela made the announcement during a visit to the Citizenship by Investment offices, during which he insisted on the importance of the programme for the country’s economic and social development.

According to Caritas director Anthony Gatt, the Blata l-Bajda project had been a Caritas dream since 2005. He said current day challenges were so dynamic they necessitated such investment.

Abela said the citizenship by investment programme’s benefits went beyond financial assistance given during a national emergency.

The government always worked to strengthen the programme and make it more transparent with adequate scrutiny generating funds that were ultimately used to push the country forward, especially those individuals who were most hit by social challenges and various difficulties.

Citizenship parliamentary secretary Alex Muscat said the IIP this year generated €63.8 million, thanks to which NGOs such as Caritas could be assisted financially