A €1.5 million government fund to improve accessibility and mobility in the community has been made available to local councils.

Addressing a news conference marking the launch of the initiative, Local Government Minister José Herrera said councils were being encouraged to come up with innovative projects aimed to improve residents' quality of life.

These might include lifts in public places, ramps, equipment for people with special needs and even a door-to-door library for residents with mobility problems.

Local government director Natalino Attard said a set of guidelines outlining the types of proposals eligible would be issued soon.

He pointed out there would be no capping for individual projects, as every idea would be judged on its own merit by an adjudicating board. Attard added that councils also had the option to apply by region in case of a project spread in several localities.