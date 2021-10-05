The €15 million Rużar Briffa complex project at St Vincent de Paul has been concluded.

The Minister for the Elderly, Michael Farrugia, said this was another project in a series through which the existing infrastructure is being strengthened and the level of service offered to the elderly upgraded.

Work at the complex included repairs of existing structures, extensions, restoration of the façades and other works to respect the historical value of the building. The latest technology has been installed and professionals will have a centre from where to carry out research.

Farrugia said the budget allocated for St Vincent de Paul had increased from €30 million to €100 million. Expenditure on infrastructural projects was around €60 million. The number of workers had increased from 1,000 in 2013 to 2,200.

A digital X-Ray was inaugurated at St Vincent de Paul in the past days and a call for offers for a CT Scan is planned to be issued in the coming weeks.

By the end of the year, the day hospital and the outpatient department will be inaugurated, including the hydrotherapy unit and an occupational therapy unit, among other services.