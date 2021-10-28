Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday and 11 virus patients were receiving hospital treatment, including four in intensive care, the health authorities said on Thursday. The number of new daily cases have not risen beyond 25 in all of this month
Thirteen patients recovered between Wednesday and Thursday, leaving 220 active caes.
The number of vaccination jabs rose to 873,859 including 48,676 booster doses.
