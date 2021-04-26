Fifteen new cases of COVID-19 were recorded between Sunday and Monday, and there were no deaths from the virus, the health authorities said on Monday.

1,449 swab tests were made in the past 24 hours.

Fifty-eight patients recovered, leaving 422 active cases.

The low numbers came as Malta reopened non-essential shops and services after a seven-week shutdown. The prime minister said on Sunday that more restrictions will be eased on May 10, including the partial reopening of restaurants and snack bars.

Daily COVID-19 figures also indicate that Malta passed a symbolic vaccination milestone on Sunday, with more than 100,000 people now being fully vaccinated.

The number of vaccine doses administered in total rose to 313,279, meaning 1,720 doses were administered over the previous 24 hours.