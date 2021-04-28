Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday and there were no deaths as a consequence of the virus, the health authorities said.

It was the fourth consecutive day that no further virus deaths were reported.

A further 41 patients recovered, reducing the number of active cases to 374.

Healthcare workers took 1,690 swab tests in the past 24 hours.

Just over 4,600 vaccine doses were administered the previous day, data indicated, with the total number of vaccinations given up to 323,324. Of those, 103,882 have been second jabs.