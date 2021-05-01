Fifteen new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday as the country reported its first two virus-related deaths in six days.



The victims were two men aged 70 and 91 who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The virus death toll now stands at 415.

It was the third time in seven days that 15 new virus cases were reported, and the 12th consecutive day that the number of new daily cases remained below 50.



A total of 1,781 swab tests were carried out on Friday, the ministry data indicated.

Healthcare authorities revealed that 74 virus patients recovered overnight,

resulting in the number of active COVID-19 cases falling to just 270 – the lowest total since early August last year.

Health Minister Chris Fearne had revealed that figure in a tweet earlier on Saturday.A total of 4,410 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, with more than one in every four of those being second doses.In total, authorities have administered 335,848 vaccine doses so far.