Sapport has bought 15 new vehicles for persons with disability through an investment of around €325,000. Eleven are wheelchair accessible

The agency now has a total of 34 vehicles.

These vehicles are used by the staff while working with service beneficiaries.

Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing and Persons with Disability Silvio Parnis said the new vehicles are aimed to further assist those persons with disability who attend day centres, those who reside in one of the agency’s residences and also community service users.

The increase in vehicles will also make it easier to organise more activities and outings for persons with disability.

Photo: Jeremy Wonnacott, DOI