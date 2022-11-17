A group of 15 organisations are calling on people to object to what they are calling the Planning Authority’s "decision to give an early Christmas gift to law-breaking developers".

Earlier this month, the PA announced that a scheme allowing property owners to pay to have their building illegalities ignored will be extended to properties that are partially in Outside Development Zone areas.

According to 15 environmental and activist organisations, the amendment will wipe out ODZ boundaries and regularise more illegal development.

The public consultation "sham, amounting to a ridiculous 14-day period", will close on 21 November, meaning that the public’s objection to this atrocious scheme is as urgent as it can possibly be, they said in a statement.

Representations are to be sent to regularisation.amendments@pa.org.mt.

"With the PA’s proposed amendments to the 2016 Regularisation of Existing Development Regulations, a scheme which was supposed to last only two years but was extended indefinitely, developers who built on sites which are 'partially' in ODZ will now also be able to pay a fine to legalise their irregularities.

"While the original 2016 regularisation scheme only accepted sites within development boundaries, the new scheme refers to sites which encroach on ODZ and will also include illegal development which goes against policies," they explained.

Policies that are supposed to prevent such development from being allowed will now be overruled by developers seeking to regularise their illegal developments in exchange for a paltry fine, they warned.

"This allows developers to put their previously illegal properties on the market since banks would then be in a position to finance agreements when they otherwise would not do so.

"The new ODZ scheme even allows for properties that were served with enforcement notices predating 2016 as long as the developer has a pre-2016 permit in hand. Different to other planning applications, regularisation requests are not published, people cannot send their objections during a representation period, and the decisions of the Planning Commission on these applications cannot be appealed."

Rather than closing down the 2016 regularisation scheme as was originally promised, the government has instead decided to further widen its already contested scope, the organisations said.

While the lenient readings of its own policies and its failure to enforce rules had already weakened ODZ boundaries over the years, they added, the PA is now going to fuel more ODZ development if the amendment becomes law.

'PA’s function isn’t to enable business in the property market'

"The PA states that the widening of the scope of the scheme is intended to accommodate 'certain property owners' who 'are not able to place on the market, or acquire a bank loan for their property, due to an irregularity which is non-sanctionable, and took place before 2016'.

"While it’s ridiculous that we even have to say this out loud, we must point out that the PA’s function isn’t to enable business in the property market but to commit to its planning policies and ensure developers fall in line with policies meant to safeguard the environment."

They added it was even more shameful that the Labour Party, headed by former PA lawyer and current prime minister Robert Abela, had promised stricter controls on ODZ development during this year’s general election.

Should this amendment be approved, the scheme will do the exact opposite and allow developers who have repeatedly ignored ODZ boundaries to get legal approval for the daylight robbery of non-developed spaces, they warned.

The organisations are ACT Malta, Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għaqda għall-Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi, Għawdix, Malta Youth in Agriculture, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers’ Association Malta, Rota, The Archaeological Society Malta and Wirt Għawdex.