A total of 15 prison inmates tested positive for drugs last year, information tabled in parliament shows.

Answering a parliamentary questions by PN MP Beppe Fenech Adami, Home Affairs minister Byron Camilleri said 3,347 drug tests were carried out last year, resulting in the 15 positive cases.

The drug positivity rate when compared to the amounts of tests carried out stood at 0.45%, Camilleri said.

Camilleri said five of the positive tests were recorded between September and December.

Taking a swipe at Fenech Adami, the minister said that contrary to previous administrations, drugs are not tolerated in prison under the present government.

He said tests are carried out frequently and each positive case is considered serious.

Camilleri said investigation are carried out by the authorities once an inmate tests positive.

Prison director Alex Dalli resigned in December following a spate of prison deaths.

While he was praised for weeding out drugs from Corradino, he had consistently been under fire for his unorthodox methods of discipline, which reportedly included a poster that told officials to “teach fear” and a restraining chair to which unruly inmates were strapped.