Since 1233 the Order of Preachers has honoured St Dominic especially on Tuesdays, the day of the week of the translation of his body to Bologna.

In 1239 and 1272, directives went out to the Order for Tuesdays to be consecrated to St Dominic. Thus came the beginnings of the practice of the 15 Tuesdays preceding his feast.

The Dominican community of Valletta will celebrate the first Tuesday dedicated to St Dominic on Tuesday, April 25. Rosary will be said at 5.45pm, followed by Sung Mass with homily by Fr Provincial Vincent Micallef, OP, at 6.15pm. After Mass, there will be prayers to St Dominic, the singing of the antiphon Pie Pater and Eucharistic Benediction.

The last Tuesday event will be held on August 1, followed by the feast of St Dominic in Valletta on Sunday, August 6.