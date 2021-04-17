Since 1233 the Order of Preachers has honoured St Dominic especially on Tuesdays, the day of the week of the translation of his body to Bologna.

In 1239 and 1272, directives went out to the Order for Tuesdays to be consecrated to Saint Dominic.

Thus, we have the beginnings of the practice of the 15 Tuesdays preceding his feast.

The Dominican community of Valletta will celebrate the first Tuesday dedicated to St Dominic on April 20.

The theme of the 15 Tuesdays is San Duminku, Haj Fostna (St Dominic, Alive Amongst Us).

Rosary will be said at 5.50pm, followed by Sung Mass with homily by Fr Provincial Frans Micallef, OP, at 6.15pm. After Mass, there will be prayers to St Dominic, the singing of the antiphon Pie Pater and Eucharistic Benediction.

After benediction, there will be the inauguration of the restored chapel of Pope Saint Pius V.

The project included the restoration of the cupola paintings by Giuseppe Calì, the cleaning of the gilded stonework, painting, eight new windows and a new electricity system.

The Dominicans said they would like to thank the authorities concerned who provided the necessary funds and also those who gave their contribution for the realisation of the project.