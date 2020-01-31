With 150 events spread over 2020, Heritage Malta is opening its doors wide to anyone seeking to experience the country’s history.

“We have managed to change the concept of a museum. We no longer consider museums simply as a place to preserve our heritage, but as spaces which are alive and attractive to all, thanks to the events we organise within them,” CEO Noel Zammit said during the launch.

The activities vary from workshops to the opening of sites that are normally closed to the public, from Taste History events to visits around Filfla.

Addressing the launch, Minister José Herrera said that the government had elevated culture to the title of National Heritage.

He noted that the national agency's calendar of events reflected Heritage Malta's work, which included research projects and collaborations with other entities in the sector.

“I truly believe that in collaboration with NGOs which, like Heritage Malta, have the interests of our national heritage at heart, we are in a better position to preserve our heritage for future generations," he said.

Log on to www.heritagemalta.org for more information.