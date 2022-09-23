More than 150 police officers were involved in a major police operation spread all over Marsa on Thursday night, which saw three vans of people living in Malta illegally being driven away from Marsa.

One news reported that the operation, which also involved the Civil Protection Department and a medical team, was part of a drugs investigation. It also led to a massive drug find.

A police spokesman said later the operation, which started at around 11.30pm on Thursday, was held throughout the night until about 5am on Friday.

The spokesman said the operation dealt with a number of illegalities.

More soon