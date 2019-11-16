More than 150 trees were planted in Ta’ Qali on Saturday as part of an environmental initiative by hospitality and entertainment firm Eden Leisure Group.

The saplings will be watered and cared for by Ambjent Malta, which has pledged to look after them for the next two years.

Staff at the company were encouraged to adopt a tree and dedicate it to someone special and they and their families were there to plant them.

Operations director Kate De Cesare said: "Eden Leisure is helping to make Malta a little greener with the planting of these trees.

"Each one is being dedicated to children and family members of our staff, with the aim of making Malta greener for future generations."