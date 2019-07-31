A man who works in the cafeteria of a Gozo ferry had pleaded not guilty to stealing €1,500 from a handbag which a woman left behind on a table.

Prosecutors told a court on Tuesday that CCTV footage showed the employee, Joseph Galea, 26, of Xewkija, picking up the bag.

Yet when the woman's son asked him, an hour later, whether he had seen it, he replied with a curt 'No'.

Mr Galea, who was arraigned under arrest, had later explained to police that he had been in a hurry when he gave his negative reply, and he had deposited the unattended bag at the ‘lost items store’, Police Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri said.

A request for bail, by defence lawyers Franco Debono and Amadeus Cachia, was objected to by the prosecution who argued that a number of civilians, including fellow workers of the accused as well as the alleged victim and her son still had to testify.

Magistrate Bridget Sultana, however, granted Mr Galea bail against a deposit of €3000, a personal guarantee of €4000, an order to sign the bail book three times a week and to abide by a curfew.

The court further warned the accused not to approach the witnesses.