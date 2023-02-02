The SiGMA Eurasia expo, to be hosted at the InterContinental Festival Arena in Dubai, from March 13-16, 2023, offers attendees priceless chances to network with professionals in various fields, learn about the most recent technological advancements and innovations, meet influential decision-makers, and gain insight into new markets.

Dubai is a significant nexus for East-West trade and commerce, and its thriving business environment presents a distinctive blend of opportunities, making it a top place for entrepreneurship and innovation.

The greatest companies in the emerging tech, gaming, affiliation, and medical space will be showcasing their services and products on a carefully curated expo floor, which also includes a Startup Village, giving delegates the chance to assess the latest newcomers in the market.

The SiGMA Eurasia expo will see three startup pitches tackling different verticals where business owners can propose their concepts to an expert panel.

In the run-up to the SiGMA Eurasia Dubai expo, the CPA Club International forum will hold its official meetup in collaboration with SiGMA. It will feature Jordan Belfort, a prominent speaker better known by his nickname, The Wolf of Wall Street.

Among opportunities to network with influential individuals and decision-makers, including senior government officials, the brightest minds in the field, including well-known figures such as serial entrepreneur and investor, Gary Vee, will be welcomed on three conference stages.

There are nightly networking drinks and dinners taking place during the event where delegates will get the chance to meet and mingle while forging lasting business connections.

Two of the most sought-after nights are the prestigious Gala Awards held in support of the SiGMA Foundation, with the money raised going to benefit educational institutions in Africa; and the amazing closing celebration putting the event on a high note.

As we bring together top-tier investors, suppliers, affiliates, startup ventures, and operators, attendees will gain from potential new collaborations and amazing business chances to form strategic alliances and joint enterprises. We are also looking forward to welcoming important local government representatives presenting special opportunities for development and expansion.

Learn, network, explore

The innovative agenda is centred on insightful conference sessions led by top-tier thought leaders, such as this year's keynote speaker Gary Vee a successful serial entrepreneur and investor.

Throughout a series of panels and keynotes, a distinguished group of industry professionals, including Dr. Sara Al Madani, Josef Holm, and John Lee, will also share their ideas while generating debates on current business trends in fields including esports, affiliate marketing, virtual reality, and Web3, they will evaluate the difficulties and potential opportunities facing the MENA region.

Panels will be focused on various topics on stage such as generative AI and its applications, the evolution of legal and regulatory frameworks for online gaming in the Middle East, the rise of cryptocurrency payments, Web3 esports as a place for competitive gaming, and more.

For more details, see the SiGMA Eurasia agenda in its entirety.

Want to exhibit or sponsor? See how you can be part of the brimming success here.