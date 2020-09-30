Some 15,000 men will be benefiting from free medicine to treat prostate issues saving around €400 per year, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at Mater Dei Hospital, Fearne said the government will be spending some €5 million on the medication. It will be available as from October 1. Patients need to speak to their doctors to register.

The medicine will help treat benign prostatic hypertrophy, a common condition in around 15,000 men in Malta.

“These are €5 million which we are investing in our elderly. This means that every pensioner who has to take this medication will be saving around €400 every year,” Fearne said.