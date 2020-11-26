152 new COVID-19 cases were detected on Thursday, the highest they have been this week.

The health ministry said 2960 tests were made in the past 24 hours. 103 patients recovered, with the number of active cases now at 2,115.

The number of new cases this week had fluctuated from a low of 80 on Monday to 133 on Tuesday. Thursday's numbers were the highest since 173 new cases were found on November 18.

While the new cases are still being traced, the ministry said that of Wednesday's 116 cases, 26 were traced back to family members who also tested positive, five were contacts with work colleagues who were also positive, four were from other direct contacts and two from social gatherings.