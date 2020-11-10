Health authorities detected 153 new COVID-19 cases between Monday and Tuesday, with 89 other patients recovering overnight.

The additional new cases bumped the number of active cases in Malta to over 2,000 for the first time since the pandemic reached the country in March.

Tuesday's 153 new cases were detected from 3,296 swab tests.

In total, Malta has reported 7,396 COVID-19 cases so far. Of those patients, 5,274 have recovered while 81 have died. Medical professionals were caring for 2,041 patients at the time of writing.

The cases reported on Tuesday are still being investigated by contact tracing teams.

Of Monday's cases:

15 were family members of positive cases

Six were in direct contact with positive cases

Four were imported

Two were work colleagues of positive cases

Two were at social gatherings with positive cases