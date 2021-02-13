A total of 154 new COVID-19 cases were found on Saturday, capping a week where new cases fluctuated between 100 last Sunday and 202 on Tuesday.

The health authorities in their daily bulletin on Saturday also announced that two men, aged 82 and 63, had died in the past 24 hours after having contracted the virus. A total of 2,639 tests were carried out.

The authorities reported that 48,474 virus jabs have been administered so far, of which 14,739 have been the second dose.

A total of 206 patients recovered over the past 24 hours leaving 2,344 active cases.