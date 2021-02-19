A further 154 people have tested positive for the virus overnight, while 148 patients recovered.

According to health authorities data published on Friday, Malta now has 2,435 active COVID cases.

A total of 3,282 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours and no COVID-related deaths were reported overnight.

The number of virus vaccines given rose to 59,702, with 19,199 having received second doses so far.

The 50,000 mark was exceeded on Saturday, two weeks earlier than planned.

On Wednesday Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci said that while the take-up of COVID vaccines in Malta has been very good, it was still too early to say whether restrictions on areas such as stand-up receptions may be relaxed by summer.

