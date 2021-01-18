The number of new COVID-19 cases rose to 154 on Monday as the death of two elderly men having the virus was also reported.

The Health Ministry also started giving an account of vaccinations, saying 11,705 jabs had been administered till Sunday. The vaccination programme started on December 27.

3,239 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. 136 patients recovered leaving 2,784 active cases.

The latest deaths were two men, aged 73 and 84, who died at Mater Dei Hospital. The death toll is now 239.