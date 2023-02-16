The economy created 15,447 new jobs between January and September 2022, data issued on Thursday by the National Statistics Office shows.

Unemployment dropped by 397 over the same period.

The labour supply (excluding part-timers) increased by 6.2 per cent, reaching 257,479.

The NSO said administrative and support services and accommodation and food services contributed the most to the increase in employment.

Registered full-time employment in the private sector went up by 15,606 persons to reach 205,279. Public sector full-time employment decreased by 159 persons to 51,245.

The number of persons registered as full-time self-employed rose by 578 when compared to September 2021, while the number of persons registered as employees increased by 14,869.

Full-time employment for men and women up by 6.7 per cent and 6.0 per cent, respectively over 2021.

Registered part-time employment in September 2022 increased by 7.4 per cent when compared to the corresponding month in 2021. The sectors that contributed to the increase were professional, scientific and technical activities followed by transportation and storage.

The number of part-timers who also held a full-time job amounted to 38,104 up by 9.9 per cent, when compared to the corresponding month in 2021. Employed persons whose part-time job was their primary occupation totalled 33,562, up by 4.8 per cent when compared to the same month in 2021