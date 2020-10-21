Malta continued to register new COVID-19 cases in triple figures on Wednesday with 155 new cases being recorded.

Another 49 people have recovered, the health authorities said in their daily update on Facebook.

This has brought up the total number of active cases to 1,649. A total of 2,823 people were swabbed over the past 24 hours.

A record 204 cases were recorded on Saturday.

The number of active cases surpassed 1,000 for the first time on Thursday, when 112 new cases were registered. 122 cases were detected on Friday, 142 on Sunday, 109 on Monday and 134 on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Friday evening announced new restrictive measures aimed to contain the spread.

Masks are now mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs have to be shut by 11pm. Those not wearing masks in all outdoor public places will be fined from Saturday.

Wednesday’s cases are still being investigated.

From Tuesday’s cases:

* 20 were family members of infected people;

* 12 were directly linked to previously detected cases;

* Eight were traced to the workplace;

* 14 were from social gatherings; and

* Two were imported.

