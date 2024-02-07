There are 1,553 people on the Housing Authority waiting list for social accommodation.

Replying to a parliamentary question by PN MP Graziella Attard Previ, Housing Minister Roderick Galdes said this number, as at the end of last year, did not include those who were waiting to move into the property allocated to them.

Replying to another question by the same MP, Galdes said there were 1,026 families on the waiting list for social accommodation while the waiting list of applications filed by adults involved 1,206 children.

Asked about the social housing projects in Msida and Siġġiewi, Galdes said the government was making the largest investment in social housing buildings that the country had ever seen. An investment of more than €130 million would result in approximately 1,700 apartments in 13 localities. This meant 1,700 decent and dignified housing for families with social needs.

Last year, four social housing projects were completed, providing housing for 70 families. Work continued this year with the opening of social housing blocks in Kirkop which is being followed by those of Siġġiewi and Msida. The latter will be the largest social housing building in the country, with 112 apartments with an investment of almost €10 million.