156 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, which was in line with the number of the past few days. Two more patients died, raising the number of victims to 295.

The Health Ministry said the latest victims were a 97-year-old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital and an 82-year-old man who died in a private home.

2,817 swab tests were carried out in the past 24 hours, meaning the positivity rate for the day stood at 5.5 per cent.

184 virus patients recovered, leaving 2,340 active cases in the country.

The number of vaccine jabs rose to 51,641, of which 16,265 were second doses.