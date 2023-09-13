Police have arrested six people after discovering 15kg of cocaine hidden inside a St Paul's Bay garage.

The cocaine, which police have estimated has a street value of €2 million, was discovered following an intensive investigation which led investigators to circle the garage.

Officers also conducted a search at a residence in Gżira in connection to the case.

In relation to this find, the police arrested six people – two Maltese nationals and four Italians.

In a separate operation at Ħamrun and Qormi, another three Maltese nationals were arrested after they were caught with undisclosed amounts of cocaine and heroin.

All the arrested people are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana for further investigations.

An inquiry is being held.