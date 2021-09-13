Some 1.5 million bees were burned alive in suspected arson at an apiary in Gozo.

The owner, Ermanno De Chino, said the incident took place in Xewkija, with unknown people placed tyres under 28 hives and setting them on fire.

"The immediate damage amounts to €10,220 plus the loss of production for next year which I can estimate at €7,500," he said.

"To this we should add the biological and moral damage because episodes like this leave an indelible mark. I love bees and I have dedicated my life to them and seeing them exterminate in this way really hurts," he added.

This, he said, was not the first incident of its kind. In 2016, 200 fertilisation nuclei with 250,000 bees and their queens were burnt in Ghasri.

"By now everyone knows how important bees are for human survival, over 80% of the food we grow requires pollination by bees," he said.

He said that his company, Melita Bees LTD, specialises in the breeding of queen bees for European and Canadian beekeepers.

"Thanks to Malta's mild climate we can supply queen bees to beekeepers who have lost their colonies, in time to multiply the surviving ones and save the season."

He hoped the authorities would be able to identify and prosecute the arsonists and urged anyone having any information to come forward and contact the police.