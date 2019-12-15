The 15th edition of the International Ocean Institute Regional Ocean Governance Course was recently held by the IOI in Malta.

The five-week programme covered contemporary approaches to coastal and ocean management, with an emphasis on moral, ethical and legal values in ocean governance under the architecture of UNCLOS and related international instruments and agreements.

Two fieldtrips were held as part of the course in the Grand Harbour, Marsaxlokk and Dwejra marine protected area.

This year’s 20 course participants were from Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, France, Croatia, Spain, Georgia, Iran, Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine, China and Malta.

Over the previous 14 years, the course has trained around 300 participants from almost 40 countries bordering the Mediterranean, Black and Caspian Seas as well as from a number of observer countries, including China.