Today’s readings: Deuteronomy 30, 10-14; Colossians 1, 15-20; Luke 10, 25-37.

The gospel parable of the Good Samaritan has always been and still is the ongoing parable of humanity. In the face of the wounds of humanity, there are those who see and pretend not to see, and those who see and are moved to do something beautiful. Staying on the fence and arguing, many a time changes nothing. Thank God, there are many who make a real difference in the world around them.

There are many facets of this story that should make us stop and think seriously. But perhaps the most poignant of all is that for every single person who cares, there are two who refuse to see and opt to go their way. That makes two-thirds of humanity being insensible and numb to the suffering of others.

We can still keep on arguing on what are the roots of suffering, but the crude fact remains that so much suffering is directly caused by humans, and so many people still “fall into the hands of brigands, are beaten and robbed and left half dead”. The gospel’s main concern here is not that there are brigands and perpetrators of violence and abuse around.

The parable is the response Jesus gave to a Jewish lawyer who was asking “Who is my neighbour?” Here the gospel’s concern is that there are victims who need being attended to. In an emergency department one cannot keep asking what happened exactly, or why and how it happened, or whether it could have been avoided. Prompt action is what is needed in such circumstances.

The Scripture readings today make very explicit the truth that religion can easily be a delusion when compassion and mercy are not its trademark. The Jewish lawyer in the parable thought he knew exactly who God was. But the fact that he had no idea who his neighbour was made a parody of his religion.

God can only be known in experiencing concretely who the other is. Otherwise we could easily be creating God in our own image and likeness. Knowing God is the same thing as coming to know deeply who the other is. In the first place, the real good Samaritan is Jesus, who in the gospel accounts is always on the side of those marginalised by society and excluded from the temple.

One of the main objections to the Christian faith throughout the ages has been that God may just be a projection of our human needs and fears. This has led many to consider religion as alienation from the concrete reality of daily life. The readings from Deuteronomy and the gospel today respond to this objection and affirm that the truth about God is not an intellectual doctrinal truth but a praxis to be lived.

For too long we have engaged in philosophical and theological disquisitions about God, speaking of Him as the supreme being, with all superlatives imaginable, and whose existence we deemed rational enough as to be grasped by sensible people. But in the way we all experience life daily there is so much ambiguity that this stereotyped talk about God becomes no longer tenable.

The biblical and mystical traditions speak very differently about God. In his letter to Colossians, St Paul writes that “Christ Jesus is the image of the unseen God”. God manifested Himself but remains unseen and hidden and can only be experienced by those who authentically search for Him. God, according to Deuteronomy and Paul, remains accessible only in our human experience. The divine has a human face.

Only few in life have the luxury to enter into the theological and philosophical argumentation about the identity and whereabouts of God. But then there are the multitudes whose only possibility to reach out for God is when they are touched by others. People who go through their long and winding calvaries; people who continue to be denied a safe place in the world which otherwise would be only gloom for them; people who have never had a taste of what human dignity is. Where and who is God in the lives of these people?

The real God for them can only be any person on Earth who “bandages their wounds and pours oil and wine on them”. In suffering and tribulation, God comes across only through the human touch.