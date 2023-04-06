A 15-year-old unlicensed motorist led police on a chase along several streets of Cottonera after they tried to arrest him in connection with thefts from boats in Marsaxlokk on Thursday.

The police said they were alerted at 1.20am to a theft taking place on a fishing boat at Xatt is-Sajjieda, Marsaxlokk.

Officers were given a description of the getaway car, which was spotted shortly after in Cospicua.

When the driver noticed the approaching police, he drove at high speed towards the officers, forcing them to get out of his way. The police chased the car around a number of streets before stopping it and arresting the driver, a 15-year-old.

A search of the vehicle turned up various items allegedly stolen from boats and packets suspected to contain cocaine.

The police said investigations are continuing.