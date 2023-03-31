A 15-year-old girl was detained on Friday after being accused of attacking and grievously injuring her mother.

The girl, who was taken to court under arrest, denied the charges.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar informed the court she had spent hours with child protection services in a bid to find alternative accommodation for the girl.

With the girl’s tearful mother looking on, the court was informed that despite the prosecution's efforts, no other relatives could take the minor in.

The court said it was therefore left with no choice but to detain the minor, as it would make no sense to have her live under the same roof with her mother until the case was heard.

She was therefore remanded in custody.

The case will continue before the juvenile court.