The government has handed out financial aid of  €116,487 to 16 voluntary animal welfare organisations. 

Agriculture minister Anton Refalo and parliamentary secretary  Alicia Bugeja Said told a press conference that the funds would help the NGO care for abandoned animals.

Bugeja Said said the government also provided logistical support to the NGOs on a daily basis and was working shoulder to shoulder with them on improving animal welfare. 

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.

Support Us