The government has handed out financial aid of €116,487 to 16 voluntary animal welfare organisations.
Agriculture minister Anton Refalo and parliamentary secretary Alicia Bugeja Said told a press conference that the funds would help the NGO care for abandoned animals.
Bugeja Said said the government also provided logistical support to the NGOs on a daily basis and was working shoulder to shoulder with them on improving animal welfare.
