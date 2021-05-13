Sixteen cultural and creative programmes are being awarded €433,333 as part of the RESTART Scheme 2021, managed by Arts Council Malta.

The scheme was created from the additional €1 million special government investment announced during the last budget.

Addressing a press conference, Arts Minister José Herrera said his ministry is ensuring that artists and those involved in the cultural and creative sectors recover from the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic in a sustainable and resilient manner.

This was being done by safeguarding the livelihood of those employed within the sectors and through assistance in response to the aftermath of the pandemic.

Arts Council executive chair Albert Marshall said funding schemes and opportunities have been developed in the cultural and creative industries to ensure equal access and possibility.

“This is a crucial time for the cultural and creative sectors to be inspired and collectively work together to continue growing and contributing to our society and economy,” he said.

The call received 39 project applications.

The council’s director for funding and strategy, Mary Ann Cauchi, said: “These figures are proof that the creative and cultural sectors are actively seeking opportunities to continue creating.”

The 16 successful projects involve several artists, collaborators, participants, audiences and service providers.