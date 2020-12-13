While we picture home as our refuge and the place where we are most at ease, for a considerable part of the population the home is anything but that.

Surveys suggest that, in nearly a quarter of households, there has been physical or emotional violence or abuse. For many, our partners are the source of comfort and joy, yet research indicates that a person is three times more likely to be abused by a partner than by other persons.

While for most it felt safe to stay at home during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, during March and April, on average, four cases of domestic violence reports were filed with the police daily.

Domestic violence is one of the most pervasive social problems, which has plagued our society throughout time. It has deep roots and there are a number of causes. It requires a committed effort by all stakeholders if we are to give hope and strength to its victims and provide a way forward for them to rebuild their lives. I believe progress has been made, but there is much more left to be done.

One of the key points of our strategy has to be prevention. We need to create an environment where people are stopped from becoming abusers. We need to make sure our society clearly communicates that domestic abuse is not tolerable.

We need to be proactive and engage with those most at risk of becoming abusers later in life, that is those who are victims of or witnesses to abuse when young. We need to show them this is not the way, and that relationships are to build on mutual respect and trust.

Throughout the past 16 days of activism, I have emphasised the importance of devoting adequate resources to study domestic abuse. Data on this subject is too limited and there are few studies on the particular characteristics of abuse in the Maltese context.

It is vital that the National Statistics Office coordinates with other entities for our society to understand better the extent of this issue. Social research should also be undertaken, if possible, on the basis of longitudinal studies of behaviour and social interactions.

Another key change is in the way institutions interact with the abused. Unfortunately, there is a cultural tendency to dismiss claims of domestic violence.

Instances where the first institutions that the abused turn to, do not provide the support needed, and in some cases, they are seen as gatekeepers that limit the reporting and further investigation of cases.

This is why I believe that the setting up of the Gender-based and Domestic Violence Unit within the police corps could be a game changer. My hope is that this new unit will engage better with those who suffer abuse and also interact more comprehensively with other stakeholders in this field.

The fourth plank of reform needs to be additional funding for support services. The opening of a specialised legal assistance unit for victims of domestic abuse is certainly a step in the right direction. Similarly, we need to do more as a society to provide adequate shelters for those who need to refuge from abuse. I was quite impressed by my visit to Dar Emmaus, the first residential shelter for victims of domestic violence in Gozo.

This innovative public-private partnership has provided not just temporary shelter in emergency situations but has also been able to offer help so that affected persons could get on their feet and be given hope for the future.

Finally, we need to continue to work towards enabling everyone to be as economically independent as possible. It is crucial that we do not allow COVID-19 to undo the great progress we had achieved in recent years when economic activity rates for disadvantaged groups had risen sharply.

Unfortunately, the pandemic has hit more strongly sectors which provide work opportunities to women, and part-time workers have borne the brunt of redundancies. That said, the recent reduction in unemployment and the enhancement of social benefits such as the in-work benefit would prove crucial. Furthermore, in the coming months, Jobsplus will need to pursue labour activation policies with a renewed impetus.

This strategy based on five pillars – prevention, research, institutional reform, additional support services and economic activation – should enable us to start stopping the violence. We need to give hope and strength to all those who are currently suffering in silence. They need to start to feel strong enough to take the first steps to end their abuse.

They are not alone. We need to show them they are part of a society that loves and values them. Together we can rebuild lives for the better.

Lydia Abela, lawyer and wife of the prime minister