Malta University Consulting Ltd is organising a 16-hour ITIL 4 foundation course on July 11 and 12. The sessions will be delivered online via Zoom by Keith Mallia and Matthew Catania.

The course will provide participants introductory knowledge based on the formal ITIL syllabus for managing while improving IT services. Participants will gain an understanding of the Service Value System (SVS) including the guiding principles, practices, continual improvement, governance, opportunities/demand, and outcomes. The course will also embrace Agile, DevOps and Lean methodologies.

For more information, call Maria Bugeja at Malta University Consulting on 2124 0746, e-mail trainingservices@muhc.com.mt; maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or visit www.muhc.com.mt.