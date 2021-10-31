There were 16 newly detected COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the health authorities revealed, with 10 virus patients receiving hospital treatment.

Four of those hospital patients are undergoing intensive treatment.

On Saturday, there were also 10 COVID-19 patients in hospital, with four of them requiring ITU treatment.

A total of nine virus patients recovered overnight.

Sunday's new cases mean that there are currently 215 active cases in the country.

Vaccination

A total of 878,722 vaccine doses have been administered, with 51,932 of those being booster doses.

Malta is currently administering booster shots to elderly and immunocompromised patients, with teachers and healthcare workers the next in line.

More than two-thirds of over 70s have already received their booster dose, public health chief Charmaine Gauci revealed this week.