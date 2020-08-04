Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday.

Health authorities said five were linked to the Sta Venera feast on July 27, two from part of a Paceville cluster, five are linked to previously known cases and the rest are sporadic cases.

A total of 1,502 tests were performed in the past 24 hours.

Malta has registered 890 cases since the first two cases on March 7.

There are now 213 active cases of COVID-19.

Fourteen cases were reported on Monday, 15 reported on Sunday, 21 on Saturday and 10 on Friday.