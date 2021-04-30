A total of 16 people tested positive for COVID over the past 24 hours, while no deaths were reported for the fifth consecutive day.

The cases were detected from 1,761 swab tests.

A further 55 people recovered, meaning there are currently 331 active cases in Malta.

So far, 105,628 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while another 225,810 received their first dose.

This week marked the lifting of some COVID measures, with non-essential shops reopening their doors after seven weeks of shutdown.

However, some measures are still in place, in a bid to help curb the pandemic.

Among others, under the current COVID-19 laws, restaurants can only serve take-away or delivery food, while all mass gatherings are banned.

On Friday Times of Malta reported that three people will be charged in court over the organisation of an illegal party held earlier in April.

News of the event made headlines after footage of the party, showing dozens of teenagers gathering in breach of coronavirus lockdown rules in an undisclosed villa was shared online.